Deloitte’s Abdi Goodarzi on the Future of the Enterprise

Deloitte Consulting’s Enterprise Performance leader will be the cover feature in the June issue of Business Chief. In this exclusive interview, Abdi Goodarzi, Deloitte Consulting’s Enterprise Performance (EP) Portfolio Leader, opens up about how his personal experiences drive his vision for EP.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Abdi will provide insights on what enterprise leaders should be contemplating as they prepare their organisations to become more Clean, Intelligent, Inclusive, and Responsive.

Insights include:

● Enterprise Performance – Why It Matters, Lessons from the COVID-19 Crisis

● A Smarter World and the Rise of the Kinetic Enterprise™

● Ecosystems and the Importance of Innovation

● Evolution of the CXO, Driving Value Through Innovation

● Investing in People, Culture, and Diversity and Inclusion

● The Power of Teams and Authenticity in Leadership

Abdi Goodarzi. Image: Deloitte.

Addressing the expansion of enterprise solutions, Abdi states: “We’ve gone from an age when it was important to have the right technology to an age where you can have all the technology you want”. During the interview, Abdi discusses EP’s Kinetic Enterprise™ framework that assists enterprises in aligning their technology planning to business objectives.

Abdi discusses the evolution of the enterprise CXO, stating, “[The CXO] mindset about what they were expecting out of their investments is changing – those expectations are increasing by significant multipliers. The only way that enterprises can reach these multipliers is by taking advantage of more innovation and technology, such as cloud and AI”.

On the significance of innovation, Abdi reiterates a bold perspective on the future of industry competitiveness: “It has to be part of any organisation’s strategy - otherwise, you will not see a rise and decline as the only direction”.

BizClik Senior Editor Paddy Smith said: “Abdi Goodarzi’s unique take on how people, business, technology, ecosystems, innovation, and unique perspectives must come together to create resilient, thriving companies of the future made for a fascinating interview. Enterprise technologists shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get unique insights into where ERP is going in the next decade and beyond”.