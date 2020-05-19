Department of Energy announces $121mn in funding for innovative SMEs

This week, United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy is planning to award 113 funding grants to 103 small businesses across 29 states. The total funding provided equals US$121mn and will help the companies affected to progress with the next phases of research and development.

The grants are being funded through the Department of Energy’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

According to the Department of Energy’s press release, the funds were allotted according to the records of small businesses that demonstrated technical feasibility for innovations during their Phase I grant. Those businesses then competed for funding for prototype or processes development during Phase II. The median Phase II award is $1,050,000 distributed over a period of two years.

Three companies received the maximum amount of funding (just over $1,549,000): Minus 100 LLC, Touchstone Research Laboratory and Sonalysts Inc.

SEE ALSO:

Minus 100, LLC

A family-owned and operated business, Minus 100 was founded in North East Pennsylvania in 2003. The company produces carbon-based conductive pigments, micron-sized powders and nano-sized suspensions to be used for the production of a variety of conductive inks, paints, and pastes from proprietary carbon-based feedstocks.

Kevin C. Kerns, President & CEO said: “Minus 100, L.L.C. is dedicated to provide a quality product that satisfies our customers’ needs and expectations the first time, and every time.”

Touchstone Research Laboratory

From ideation to materials development to product development, Touchstone specializes in fast development of innovative goods and services. In addition to R&D services, the company offers failure analysis and testing in a state-of-the-art facility.

Sonalysts

An employee-owned professional services business founded in 1973 and headquartered in Connecticut, Sonalysts Inc has spent over 40 years working for the public and private sectors. The firm is one of the few in the country that integrates the advanced technology capabilities of a defense research, development and engineering company with the creative talent of a full-service video, film, recording, graphics design, sound design, and set construction/exhibitory business.