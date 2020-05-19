Article
Leadership & Strategy

Digital companies rank high amongst millennials in Canadian corporate reputation study

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In a new Corporate Reputation Study from Leger, conducted in partnership with National Public Relations and The Globe On Mail, Google has been named as Canada’s most admired company.

The report ranks the top 100 companies for reputation from a list of 241 businesses across 28 different sectors, with 2,100 Canadian consumers having been surveyed for each company online.

See also:

Google ranked highest with a reputation score of 83, followed by Shoppers Drug Mart (78), Canadian Tire (76), Sony (76) and Samsung (75).

However, digital companies ranked more favourably amongst millennials. Amongst Millennials, Google maintained its top spot, whilst Netflix ranked 5th, (24th nationally) and Amazon placed 7th (15th nationally).

Further, notably, Tim Hortons dropped from 4th to 50th place, losing 25 reputation points in the process, largely due to the company’s cost cutting strategy, whilst brands that have been subject to recent scandal such as Volkswagen and Samsung have seen their reputations rebound.

“This year’s Leger report shows once more that brands that play fair, and do right by consumers, partners and society at large win where it matter — in the court of public opinion,” said Rick Murray, Managing Partner and Chief Digital Strategist, National Public Relations.

For more information see the full Corporate Reputation Study.

GoogleCanadian TireSamsungShoppers Drug Mart
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI