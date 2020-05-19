Doctors admit to spreading infections at work - Taking sick days are important

Everyone gets sick—it’s the way of life. Even if you workout daily, regularly eat healthy and take your vitamins, chances are rather high that you’re still going to get a cold or illness of some sort. And while the issue may not seem serious enough to miss work or take a day off without pay, it’s important to look at the consequences that could (and usually do) erupt.

CBC News recently revealed that a study conducted by JAMA Pediatrics has suggested that 83 per cent of physicians, certified registered nurse practitioners and other healthcare providers have or do go to work while not feeling all too well.

RELATED TOPIC: Making Canada’s businesses and employees even healthier

This high rate of workers who still go into the hospital to treat patients while not feeling the greatest themselves obviously proves that many of those in the healthcare field believe it’s important to work—even when ill. But why?

For starters, it’s believed that many choose to still go into work because they don’t want to let their colleagues down. It’s no surprise that those who work in the medical field are overworked and sleep deprived. After all, diseases don’t take a summer vacation.

Therefore, if a doctor, nurse or someone in a related position calls off work, someone, somewhere will have to pick up the slack. This, of course, could then lead to being ostracized by co-workers.

RELATED TOPIC: Three ways to help keep your employees healthy

Isn’t it ironic? Staff in the healthcare environment who are supposed to make patients feel better are actually making them worse and only spreading further disease and infection.

Bottom line: when you’re not feeling well, stay at home and keep your germs to yourself.

In order for someone to get healthy and completely rid themselves of a certain illness, they need to take medication and seclude themselves from others. A disease only lives by spreading. If you don’t want to spread a disease, then make sure you eliminate every possibility of being able to do so.

Another reason as to why doctors choose to work while sick is because they don’t want to let their patients down. An interesting point, considering that doctors, nurse, etc. are letting patients down because they are ultimately making them sicker by exposing them to a new sickness, illness or disease.

If you don’t want to let your patient down, then stay at home and get better. After all, how do you expect to take care of someone else if you’re not in full force and can’t even take care of yourself?

Besides, if you don’t take care of yourself now, you’re only going to get worse. If you get sicker, then how do you possible expect to take care of patients?

RELATED TOPIC: Technology introduces a new way to manage health

This case is pretty cut and dry: you have sick days for a reason, so use them! It’s noble that you don’t want to let other down, but you have to take care of yourself first. After all, if you don’t take of you, then who will?

For the latest info in the healthcare industy, make sure to visit our sisterbrand Healthcare Global.

RELATED TOPIC: Canadian employers put employees’ health first

[SOURCE: CBC News]

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!