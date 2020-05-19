Dominos highlights strong US growth with Q1 figures

With increased demand in the US, Dominos has seen increased revenue growth and store openings across the country. The company has also seen an international sales growth of 4.3 percent and a global net store growth of 189.

Patrick Doyle, Domino's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "It was a great start to 2017, as momentum continued with solid growth in our international business, and our third consecutive quarter of double-digit same store sales growth in the US.

The ultimate measure of customer satisfaction is more customers choosing to do business. The growth we are experiencing – both in store counts and customer visits – is a reflection of great commitment and execution by our franchisees and team members."

The company is surpassing rivals Pizza Hut and Yum! to becoming the most sought after fast food pizza delivery in the US, with 14,000 stores within a number of international markets. Their growth strategy is impressive, and technologies have helped support and transform the company into one which is forward thinking and caters to consumer demand through a variety of devices.

Revenues have increased by nearly 16 percent in comparison to 2016 to $388.6 million, and its net income increased to $62.5 million (or $1.26 for each share).

To this effect, the company is now hiring further staff for 29 franchise-owned stores in the Greater Kansas City area in a number of positions to help further drive the business.

Jamie Poulsen, Kansas City Domino's franchise owner said: “The growth of the communities that the stores are in and success of Domino's allows us to build on our franchise, so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service."

