Dun & Bradstreet report: Energy prices top business threat

Despite all the turmoil around interest rate rises and geopolitical tensions, the biggest concern of business leaders is flicking on the power switch – but not in the US.

That’s according to the latest report from Dun & Bradstreet that says 43% of leaders see energy prices as their biggest business challenge in 2023.

The report, which surveyed 3,396 business leaders across 18 countries, found expected regional variation, with energy being the biggest concern in Europe (Poland stating 60%), which relies heavily on gas from Russia. However, in the US, this figure dropped sharply to 27% thanks in part to domestic energy resilience.

And despite 27% of leaders rating their business’ resilience during tough times as "extremely resilient”, 85% of businesses currently do not use data to understand disruption in their ecosystem.