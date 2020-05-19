Article
Leadership & Strategy

Element AI is reportedly eyeing a $250mn Series B funding round

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to BNN Bloomberg, citing four sources, Montreal-based technology startup Element AI is looking to raise $250mn in venture capital (VC) funding.

Element AI provides businesses with no or little technology experience and no how with easy to use AI software, allowing companies from all backgrounds to pursue transformational roadmaps surrounding artificial intelligence.

See also:

Reportedly, if successful, the funding round would value the startup at more than $1bn, giving the company unicorn status for the first time, coming just two years after the business was founded in 2016.

According to BNN Bloomberg, there is no guarantee that the funding will occur, with Element AI only in early talks with a number of investors.

These conversations may include the firm’s existing shareholders such as Microsoft, Intel and the National Bank of Canada who all took part in Element AI’s $135mn Series A funding round a year ago, considered to be the biggest such round for a Canadian startup at the time.

TechnologyfundingElement AIStartup
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI