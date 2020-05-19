Article
Leadership & Strategy

Enbridge partners with Phillips 66 on pipeline project

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canada’s Enbridge has partnered with US-based multinational energy company Phillips 66 to construct a significant oil pipeline that will stretch from West Texas to Houston.

The companies revealed that they would be looking to source potential customers in an open season beginning this week in the aim of finalising the Gray Oak pipeline plans based upon this interest.

See also:

“The Gray Oak Pipeline will provide producers and other shippers the opportunity to secure crude oil transportation from West Texas to the destination markets of Corpus Christi, Freeport, and Houston, Texas, with connectivity to over 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity and multiple dock facilities capable of crude oil exports,” Enbridge said in a release.

The firm also revealed that shippers will be able to select from a number of origination stations in the counties of Reeves, Loving, Winkler and Crane in West Texas.

Both Enbridge and Phillips 66 estimate that the Gray Oak Pipeline will have an initial throughout capacity of 385,000 bpd, depending on the interest received in during the open season.

The companies aim for the pipeline to be in operation during the second half of 2019.

EnbridgeconstructionOil & Gaspipeline
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI