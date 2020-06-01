Enel Green Power develops three wind farms in North America

Multinational energy company Enel, via its US-based subsidiary Enel Green Power, has announced three new wind warms across North America.

The developments, which have been built in Texas and Alberta, Canada, form part of the company’s overall strategy to drive renewable energy uptake and expand its portfolio. The details of the new constructions are as follows:

Texas: Enel will be adding 50 MW to the already existing High Lonesome project, bringing the expanded total capacity of the site up to 500 MW.

Alberta, Canada: Two projects will be undertaken - the 105 MW Riverview and the 29.4 MW Rock Ridge II farms. Both will be connected to the region’s electricity grid.

Overall, the new additions to High Lonesome will make it a UDS$720mn investment, whilst investment in the Canadian farms will be approximately CA$210mn.

Generating sustainable value

Although the investment is high, Enel is confident that the volume of clean energy generated by the carbon-mitigating production will pay dividends.

The fully developed High Lonesome is calculated to generate 1.9 TWh of energy annually and reduce 1.2mn tonnes of carbon in the same time frame. The Canadian projects will generate 493 GWh per year and avoid 335,500 tonnes of CO2.

“The commissioning of these three new wind farms is further evidence that Enel remains committed to growing its renewable portfolio worldwide,” said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power."

“This commitment has also been underscored by the completion of over 400 MW of renewable plants worldwide in the first quarter of the year, allowing renewables to greatly exceed conventional generation in our portfolio both in terms of capacity and production.

“While prioritising health and safety, looking ahead we will continue generating new sustainable value through our emission-free energy across the globe, in accordance with the Group’s Strategic Plan,” he added.

A 12-year PPA brokered between Enel Green Power and Danone North America will see the latter receive a 20.6 MW portion of High Lonesome’s additional capacity. This forms part of Danone’s plan to use 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2030.

Paying close attention to CSR

Not just committed strictly to renewable energy as a power source, Enel Green Power is also a champion of the wider CSR (corporate social responsibility) implications of operating sustainably.

The company notes that the construction of these new wind farms were built in accordance with its Sustainable Construction Site model, a collection of practices ranging from recycling, renewable usage during construction, water quality and more.

With some of the construction occurring during the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Enel states that it monitored the situation carefully and “responded to protect the health of its workers and the community.”

Measures taken included travel restrictions, enforcing stricter sanitation conditions and social distancing. In addition, the company donated USD$1.3mn in relief funds to causes throughout the US and Canada.

