Article
Leadership & Strategy

Equal opportunities could see the US economy grow by $1.6tn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to new research from Standard and Poor’s, the US economy could grow by up to $1.6tn if equal opportunities were offered to women within the workplace.

Standard and Poor’s uses Norway as an example, stating that if women entered the workforce at the same pace as Norway then such forecast growth levels would likely occur.

See also:

Between 1972 and 2016, the proportion of women participating within the workforce in both the US and Norway was 44%. However, by 2016, this had risen to 65% in Norway, but just 50% in the US.

With this in mind, the study suggests that if the proportion of women in the US grew at a similar rate to Norway over the coming decades, then the GDP of the US could be increased by between 5-10%.

This could be achieved by more women being appointed in roles that are traditionally considered to be male dominated positions and industries. Further, Standard and Poor’s believe that this will have a positive knock on effect in a number of ways.

“Women are more likely than men to invest a large portion of their household income in their children’s education— and so, as those children grow up, their improved status benefits society and the economy,” the report says.

“Women are also 14% more likely than men to participate in job-related savings plans, and they save at higher rates up and down the income ladder, according to a 2015 study by mutual-fund giant Vanguard.”

The report highlights the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) industries as key to achieving this and narrowing the gender wage gap.

Additionally, if this was executed successfully, the additional nominal GDP would significantly help to offset the economic drag that will come from retiring baby boomers.

GDPSTEMS&PStandard and Poor’s
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI