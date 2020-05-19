ERA Real Estate President and CEO honored at Stevie Awards

ERA Real Estate President and CEO, Sue Yannaccone, has been named Bronze winner in the Female Executive of the Year Category at the Stevie Awards 2016.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business has run for its 13th year and honours women in the professional sector, including executives and entrepreneurs, all over the world. Yannaconne beat 1,500 other entrants thanks to her success at ERA, having been promoted from COO to CEO and President within a year at the business.

Alex Perriello, CEO of the Realogy Franchise Group (parent company of ERA Real Estate) said:

"Sue Yannaccone is a proven leader in the dynamic environment of residential real estate and she has leveraged her extensive industry knowledge to drive growth for ERA Real Estate by enhancing the brand's value proposition to brokers. Her authentic, open-door approach to leadership, coupled with a highly effective blend of strategic thinking and accountability are helping to redefine an exciting future for ERA Real Estate.”

"In the 13th year of the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the judges were very impressed with the quality of each nomination," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The competition has grown each year because there are so many high-achieving women all over the world, who serve as an inspiration to those who would like to start, grow or lead a business."

Yannaccone herself added: "I couldn't be more thrilled to be recognized by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Since joining ERA Real Estate last year, I have been deeply impressed with the energy and momentum of this uniquely collaborative brand as we chart a course for continued growth and work together to move real estate in a whole new direction."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of finalists in all categories are available here.

