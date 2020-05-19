ES Tech Group Partners with DDS to create eCommerce solution suite

ES Tech Group and DDS announced this week the launch of a joint eCommerce solution suite for use by distributors in the construction and wholesale markets. The new suite will be a combination of ES Tech Group’s EvolutionX platform and DDS’ product content. The companies believe that the comprehensive, single-source offering they are creating will be the most intelligent and feature-rich eCommerce solution available in the wholesale distribution industry.

ES Tech Group’s EvolutionX platform is currently deployed at over 350 sites and provides a robust, easy-to-implement b2b eCommerce webstore designed specifically for distributors. The high levels of customization the platform offers personalized end-customer experiences.

"We're bringing the first real turnkey solution to distributors, consisting of a world-class eCommerce webstore powered by the best product content available from manufacturers," says Dave Bent, ES Tech Group's President of US Operations. "Together we are bringing a truly unique and superior solution that is much-needed in the industry. And given our unique, performance-based pricing model, the solution is designed to be cost-effective for distributors."

DDS, a leading eCommerce product content provider serving the wholesale distribution industry, currently has over 4mn electrical, industrial supply, HVAC and plumbing SKUs, which it will distribute across ES Tech’s platform.

Matt Christensen, vice president of DDS said in a statement: "Our solution is ideal for distributors in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC and related industries looking to give their customers better product information and a better online experience. It's a complete solution designed specifically for the industry. Plus, a distributor's site can be up and running in less than 90 days. This really is the first solution of its kind."

The joint solution suite is expected to launch later this month, under the name “EvolutionX – Electrical, Powered by DDS Content."