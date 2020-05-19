Article
Leadership & Strategy

Eventbrite announces plans to fund $200mn in initial public offering

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The US-based event management and ticketing company, Eventbrite, has revealed plans to fund $200mn in an initial public offering, CNBC reports.

First established in 2006 by Julia and Kevin Hartz, the firm confirmed on Thursday (23 August) that it anticipates to make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EB.

In order to create its income, Eventbrite charges creators for the tickets people purchase to go to events.

Eventbrite has gained competition from a number of ticketing rivals, such as Live Nation who owns Ticketmaster, in addition to personal invitation providers including Evite and Paperless Post.

The company are also facing substantial competition from internet giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google.

See more:

In the risk factors section of the prospectus, Eventbrite stated: “These competitors may be better able to undertake more extensive marketing campaigns and/or offer their solutions and services at a discount to ours.”

The firm recorded sales of over 203mn tickets through the service last year.

Eventbrite has previously demonstrated an interest in music festivals and large events as it purchased Ticketfly from Pandora for over $200mn last year.

The firm reported revenue has increased 61% to $142.1mn.

USEventbrite
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI