Events association UFI's CEO views on industry recovery

Another major example is this year’s Global Exhibitions Day (GED), which is an International Day of Recognition for the irreplaceable value of physical exhibitions and face-to-face business events in bringing people together and driving the global economy. On 1 June 2022, we saw the celebrations of thousands of event professionals across the globe, saying how proud they are to be in this industry, and how much they value face-to-face events. It is, without a doubt, a symbol of the power of face-to-face events in bringing people together to create platforms for economic growth and recovery.

Global exhibition industry is getting back to business



Globally, the exhibition industry is getting back to business. There is reason for optimism, but the recovery is not expected to be linear. The good news is that exhibition markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East are clearly getting back to it. Across Asia, the power of face-to-face has been reinforced by the challenges of the global pandemic. The appeal and power of face-to-face is evident in the markets in Asia that have since lifted COVID travel restrictions and social distancing measures. Exhibitions in these markets – such as Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia – have roared back to life. The global pandemic has offered a silver lining, once and for all, it demonstrated that in-person events cannot be replicated online and face-to-face business is here to stay.

One more thing I’d like to mention is the Net Zero Carbon Events pledge and its importance for our industry. This pledge is the result of global collaboration throughout the events industry, presented during the Global Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2021. It is a commitment by organisations in the industry to make concrete changes in order to achieve net zero by 2050 at the absolute latest, and to at least halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

While COVID-19 has absorbed much of our attention lately, our single biggest global challenge is not the pandemic but climate change. Signing this pledge is a way of signalling an organisation’s commitment to getting involved in actions that will make a difference. As of the end of June 2022, 360 companies are supporting this initiative. We are working on the fine print of a roadmap document that will show us how we can fulfil these pledges.

Kai Hattendorf

UFI CEO & Managing Director





