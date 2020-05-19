Exclusive Resorts: One & Only Palmilla (OOP) rises again

In the wake of its hurricane disaster, the iconic One & Only Palmilla (OOP) Los Cabos resort has come back stronger than ever.

On the southern coast of the Baja California peninsula, the Los Cabos Corridor runs along a stretch of highway connecting Cabo San Lucas to San José del Cabo. This corridor is lined with warm sandy beaches and luxurious private resorts that attract VIPs and celebrities from around the world.

Among the most exclusive and iconic of these is the One&Only Palmilla, a picturesque beachfront resort overlooking the Sea of Cortez. First built as a 15-room retreat for Hollywood glitterati in the 1950s, the resort has seen multiple rebirths over the decades. It revealed its latest reincarnation in April of 2015—opening its doors to guests for the first time since Hurricane Odile passed through Baja California Sur in September 2014, leaving destruction in its wake.

The One&Only Palmilla turned the closure into an opportunity to reinvent itself, building on its classic coastal style with brand new world-class features and amenities.

“We are so thrilled to be welcoming back guests to One&Only Palmilla, a legendary resort in Mexico,” said Mark DeCocinis, President and Chief Operating Officer, One&Only Resorts, as the resort prepared for its relaunch. “We are bringing the resort back, better than ever before with a number of new enhancements. With our incredible team, we will continue the generosity of spirit that One&Only Palmilla has been known for.”

“Past guests of the resort will find what they have come to love about it, but will also discover some new experiences,” added managing director Peter Bowling upon the resort’s official relaunch. “Most importantly, One&Only Palmilla will continue to deliver the incredible warm and genuine service that guests love.”

One & Only Palmilla - New Flavors and Fan Favorites

Among the resort’s new offerings is SEARED by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a new steakhouse from the Michelin-starred chef who previously made waves at One&Only Palmilla with Asian-Latin fusion hotspot Market. Vongerichten’s latest fine dining outing focuses on freshly caught seafood and the finest aged Wagyu A5 steaks and Kobe Tomahawk chops, which guests can view on display in a glass-walled curing room.

Guests will also be able to return to the reopened SUVICHE to enjoy sushi and sashimi prepared by master sushi chef Yoshiaki Akaike, or to AGUA by LARBI to experience Chef Larbi Dahrouch’s all-new menu featuring authentic Mexican cuisine inspired by seasonal produce and the freshest catches of the day. Followed by cocktails at the One&Only Lounge and musical entertainment at Agua Bar, there are plenty of new experiences and revamped favorites.

OOP: Rest and Relaxation

Guests come to the Los Cabos corridor to escape and decompress from the demands of the outside world. One&Only Palmilla takes this responsibility very seriously, and with its reopening the resort launched a substantial expansion of its already comprehensive luxury spa and wellness program.

“We are introducing a number of new offerings which have been in the works for some time now, including our new OBO beauty salon and men’s grooming studio, Barber & Blade,” said Bowling with the announcement of the new additions. “Guests will discover a completely new spa plus fitness center that will allow guests to focus on wellness, as well as indulgence. Wellbeing has always been an important element of the One&Only Palmilla offering and I am looking forward for having our guests discover all of our new offerings and new facilities.”

Along with a fully renovated spa and fitness center, the resort created two all-new experiences for guests. The OBO Salon by Jonathan & George, created in collaboration with celebrity stylists Jonathan Antin and Amanda George, offers both formal and casual hair and beauty options to help clients achieve a look that is “unplugged without being undone.” To give men a chance to unwind in style, the resort launched Barber&Blade offering indulgent services from luxury wet shaves and beard sculpting to facials and scalp massage.

OOP: A success one year after the hurricane struck

This month marks one year since One&Only Palmilla’s grand reopening, and over that past year guests and critics have responded to the resort’s new additions with resounding positivity. The new and improved One&Only Palmilla has garnered several key awards since opening its doors, including World’s Best in Mexico (Travel Leisure) and Best for Romance (jetsetter.com), plus a place on Conde Nast Traveler’s 2015 Gold List and a gold badge award from U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hotels of 2015. With such accolades, it’s clear that the One&Only is only getting better with every reinvention.