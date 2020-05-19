Article
Leadership & Strategy

Facebook appoints former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs and communications

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Facebook has named Sir Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the UK, as its new head of global affairs and communications
 
The appointment comes following Elliot Schrage’s announcement in June that he will be stepping down from his role with the social media behemoth after a decade of service.
 
Facebook is in the midst of rebuilding trust amongst its userbase following a string of issues regarding data protection, account security, fake news, and increased pressure from governments around the world to adhere to new cybersecurity regulations.
 
As well as having held the second-highest level of office in UK politics for five years, Clegg served as a Member of the European Parliament between 1999 and 2004.
 
See more:
 
 
Facebook will look to leverage his considerable political experience across myriad political institutions whilst handling communications with the US government, the EU, and more besides.
 
According to the BBC, Clegg said in a statement:
 
"Having spoken at length to Mark and Sheryl over the last few months, I have been struck by their recognition that the company is on a journey which brings new responsibilities not only to the users of Facebook's apps but to society at large.
 
“I hope I will be able to play a role in helping to navigate that journey."
FacebookMark ZuckerbergNick Cleggglobal affairs and communications
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI