Facebook, Google Named among Top Companies to Work

Glassdoor, an online “career community” that aims to help job seekers find and share job and company information, has released its fourth annual list of Employee’s Choice Awards for the best places to work.

Using a 20-question survey that gauges employee opinions about career opportunities, communication, compensation and benefits, employee morale, recognition and feedback, senior leadership, work/life balance and fairness and respect, Glassdoor determined the 50 companies that have gone above and beyond workplace expectations.

The list includes companies of various sizes and industries; the number one employer is Bain & Company, a Boston-based consulting company and FedEx came in at number 50.

Bain & Company employees explain why their company is a best place to work:

Although Google has built a reputation for providing employees with an outstanding environment, Facebook actually was named this year’s top tech employer, with an employee satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5. Google took the number 5 spot with an impressive score of 4 out of 5.

At this time last year, Facebook was named the top overall company and Google came in at number 30.

Facebook employees explain why their company is a best place to work:

The top ten companies were listed as follows:

1. Bain & Company

2. McKinsey & Company

3. Facebook

4. MITRE

5. Google

6. CareerBuilder

7. Slalom Consulting

8. REI

9. Trader Joe’s

10. Apple

For Glassdoor’s complete list of the top 50 places to work, visit the Glassdoor website.