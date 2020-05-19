Article
Leadership & Strategy

Fairfax Financial to invest further $500mn in Seaspan

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It has been revealed that leading Canadian financial holdings company Fairfax Financial has agreed to invest a further $500mn in Seaspan Corporation, the world’s largest independent containership owner and operator.

The investment, coming in the form of two tranches, will raise Fairfax’s total investment to $1bn. The company will purchase 38.46mn Class A shares at $6.50 per share on 16 July, later investing $250mn in January 2019.

See also:

“With foundational, long-term oriented partners like Fairfax and the Washington family, we have the opportunity to build on our industry-leading position to drive growth and sustainable shareholder value creation for many years to come,” said David Sokol, Chairman of Seaspan Corporation.

Hong Kong-based Seaspan currently operates 112 constainerships with a total capacity of 900,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU).

“We are excited about Seaspan's outstanding progress over the past six months, and with David Sokol's proven capital allocation and shareholder value creation credentials, we are thrilled to expand our relationship,” Said Fairfax Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa.

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

investmentsupply chainfairfaxSeaspan
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI