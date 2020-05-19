Article
Leadership & Strategy

Fiat Chrysler announce new CEO after Marchionne’s serious health concerns

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Italian-Canadian executive, Sergio Marchionne, has stepped down from his position in charge of Fiat Chrysler due to serious health issues, The Globe and Mail reports.

Mr Marchionne, who helped save Chrysler from liquidation in 2009, will be replaced by the Head of Jeep and Ram brands, Michael Manley.

Chairman of Exor NV, John Elkann, said in a statement on Saturday (21 July): “I am profoundly saddened to learn of Sergio’s state of health.”

“It is a situation that was unthinkable until a few hours ago and one that leaves us with a real sense of injustice.”

The announcement comes after Mr Marchionne experienced complications following surgery.

See more:

IDC: 77% of Canadian retailers have no innovation strategy

WestJet, Delta sign transborder air travel agreement

Aecon joint venture secures $282mn Enbridge pipeline replacement contract

Mr Marchionne became well-known in the industry for helping to nurse Fiat back to financial stability in the early 2000s.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Fiat became the only contender for Chrysler following the firm’s sudden decline and took control of the company.

Mr Marchionne and his family moved to Canada when he was in his teens, having originally been born in Italy.

He attended high school in Toronto and graduated with degrees from the University of Windsor in commerce and business administration.

Mr Marchionne was scheduled to leave the company within the next year but due to uncontrollable circumstances was forced to bring the date forward.

CanadaFiat Chrysler
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI