First Bombardier Global 5500 Jet ordered from US West Coast

Montreal’s Bombardier has announced the first order of its Global 5500 Jet from a buyer on the US West Coast.

According to current prices, the sale is worth $46mn. The transaction was facilitated by Los Angeles’ Jet Transactions.

“The combination of additional range, large cabin comfort, smooth ride and short-field performance capabilities, makes the new Global 5500 aircraft uniquely suited to meet our clients’ west coast missions,” said Brant Dahlfors, Co-founder of Jet Transactions. “We are delighted and proud to represent this remarkable aircraft program’s first end user on the U.S. West Coast.”

The jet, which was announced in May 2018, is said to make possible non-stop flights from London to the West Coast owing to its range and efficiency. The aircraft features an optimized wing, new engine and a redesigned cabin that features the company’s Nuage seating.

“The Global 5500 aircraft offers the ultimate in performance, comfort, reliability and signature smooth ride,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “It is ideally suited to meet the needs of our customers on the West Coast, connecting Los Angeles to London, Sao Paulo or Moscow*. This order is a resounding example of our newest Global aircraft’s undeniable impact on the world of business aviation.”