Five recent C-suite appointments you may have missed

Big-name companies have seen plenty of movement at executive level over the past couple of weeks.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at just some of the C-suite appointments you may have missed.

Jared Carver, Converse

Converse has a new CEO and President in the form of Jared Carver, who started in his new role at the beginning of June. He replaces Scott Uzzell, who has moved into a new role as VP/GM, North America at parent company, Nike.