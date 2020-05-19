Five Tips To Hire The Right SEO Manager

The July edition of The Business Review Canada is now live!

By: Amy Morin

Hiring the right SEO manager can be essential to the success of your small business.

However, many businesses owners aren’t certain what to look for in an SEO manager or how to know if they’ve hired the right person to improve their search engine rankings.

Look for these factors to confirm that you’ve hired the right SEO expert for your business:

1. You’ve Seen Case Studies and Success Stories

A quality SEO manager will be able to share case studies and success stories with you. If your SEO manager is able to tell you a little bit about what businesses he’s worked with in the past and what type of results he’s received, it’s a good sign.

Good SEO managers should be able to show you specific results. For example, a success story should include details about how a company now ranks higher in search engines for specific key words. A quality SEO manager will be willing to share how it was done and how long it took.

An SEO manager can make many promises. However, unless you have seen some proof, don’t believe it.

2. You’ve Discussed the Big Picture

If you’ve discussed the overall picture of your business and what you’re hoping to accomplish, it’s a good sign. A good SEO manager will want to know a lot about your business and will work with you to reach your goals.

On the other hand, a bad SEO manager is likely to make assumptions about what would be helpful without really researching your industry or studying your business. You are the expert on your business and what your customers are looking for and a good SEO manager will want to hear your insight.

Read related content:

3. The SEO Manager has Made Recommendations to Change Your Website

A competent SEO manager should make recommendations about how to best optimize your website. Often, there are a few minor changes that can make a big difference to your rankings in the search engines and make your website more user friendly.

An SEO manager should spend time studying your website and reviewing your analytics. Based on the results, there should be some recommendations about how to improve on what you have already.

4. You Know the Marketing Strategy

A good SEO manager will be able to clearly describe the marketing strategy to you. There should be a variety of methods in place to build links, target keywords, and optimize your site so it will show up in search engines better.

Competent SEO managers are usually more than happy explaining the step-by-step process of how they can help you succeed. Bad SEO managers, however, will often use various tricks that only work in the short-term and hurt your search engine rankings over the long-term.

5. The Communication is Excellent

A good SEO manager will offer you excellent two-way communication. You should receive information about your results and how things are going on a regular basis.

You should also have the option to contact your SEO manager whenever you have questions. A good SEO manager will return your calls in a timely fashion and be willing to discuss any questions or concerns you have.

Choose an SEO manager wisely and it can do wonders for your business.

Make sure you have a good understanding of the process and what you should be looking for in a good SEO manager.

About the Author: Amy Morin writes about psychology and business topics, such as jobs that pay great.