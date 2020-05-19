Article
Leadership & Strategy

Following Your Dreams a Top Priority for Canadians in 2013

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

According to a recent study, 2013 will be the year that many Canadians keep their New Year's resolutions. Over eight in 10 (83%) are striving to learn new things this year, as a sense of fulfillment is top priority for Canadians in 2013.

The survey, conducted on behalf of American Express Canada, looked at how adults feel about following their dreams and realizing their true potential, as well as whether their definition of success has shifted over time. The findings reveal Canadians are willing to make significant personal and professional sacrifices this year to make their dreams come true.

"It's clear Canadians are starting to define success based on their passions and dreams, rather than simply their career status,” David Barnes, VP of Communications at American Express, says. “I think we can look forward to many Canadians realizing their potential in the New Year.”

The survey further reveals that Canadian priorities might be shifting away from traditional notions of success. 32 per cent of Canadians have changed careers at least once in favour of a greater work/life balance, and 27 per cent have taken time off of work to travel the world.

This points to an underlying cultural shift where Canadians are prioritizing their dreams over work and career.

-- News Canada

News CanadaAmerican ExpressAmerican Express CanadaNew Years Resolution
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI