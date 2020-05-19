Article
Leadership & Strategy

Ford and Walmart to trial driverless grocery deliveries

By Andrew Woods
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ford and Walmart are collaborating on a driverless delivery service for groceries and other household items, according to Walmart US.

Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. announced the project on the company’s website, as Walmart looks to steal an edge in its ongoing battle with Amazon.

No provisional dates have yet been given to the final roll out of the project that will see driverless cars connecting the retail giant to its US customers.

Ward explained: “Retail is changing at a rapid pace, and what’s ‘easy’ in 2018 might feel old-fashioned in 2028. In fact, Walmart is already offering grocery delivery in nearly 100 metro areas and is continuing to innovate to find new ways to serve customers – better, faster, and easier.”

See also:

Ward added: “That’s why we are partnering with Ford to explore delivery with autonomous vehicle technology. We’re still learning – it’s a pilot – but, we want to make sure we stay on the cutting edge of grocery delivery by exploring what’s new and next. For example, we recently explored a small pilot project with Waymo to start exploring how customers will want to use self-driving cars when it comes to their grocery shopping.”

The pilot program with Ford is taking place in Miami-Dade County with both Walmart and Ford agreeing that autonomous vehicles have an important role to play “as we consider the future of delivery”.

August this year, U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co announced that it has initiated tests with driverless grocery delivery with technology partner Nuro at a single Fry's Food Store in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 

 

autonomous cars Logistics
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI