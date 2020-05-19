Ford Fiesta partners with Beyond the Rack

The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Jones Media, the Toronto-based Canadian premium shopper network, has created a major Canadian marketing first, with the creation of four Ford Fiesta sponsored sales events with success story, Beyond the Rack offering fashion collections of dresses, accessories and separates.The themed events, each lasting forty-eight hours, will take place the last weeks of September to mid-October with one event per week.

The events target the trend-setting 25-53 year urban girl market with the themes, Ladies Night Out, Day at the Office, Colours (featuring Ford Fiesta Colours) and Accessories. Fords presence will dominate the site on customized event pages, showcase pages, product pages, email newsletters and purchase confirmation notices, with leader boards, wallpapers and logos.The initiative is a collaboration between Jones Media, Beyond the Rack, Ford Canada and its media agency, Mindshare.

Read related content:

“We have established a very strong partnership with Jones Media,” said Yona Shtern, CEO, Beyond the Rack, “In the short time we have worked with them, they have shown a consistent understanding of our business and greatly assisted us in building our presence in the media arena. This latest initiative with Ford meshes perfectly with our core market.”

“We use our unique open source approach and wide ranging expertise to transform marketing challenges into tangible business results,” explained Sharon Brown, Associate Director, Mindshare,“The Jones Media proposition demonstrated a thorough understanding of our Ford Fiesta customer and how we might further influence their purchase decisions.”

“Beyond the Rack is a leader in online retail with 4 million Canadian members,” added Cathy Fernandes, partner, Jones Media, “We brought Ford to the table with an opportunity to expand their own digital presence with a contemporary fashion statement. It’s a win - win partnership from which both companies will reap rewards.”