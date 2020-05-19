Article
Leadership & Strategy

Ford jumps into scooter-sharing with Spin acquisition

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ford Motor Company announced on 8 November that it has acquired Spin, an electric scooter-sharing firm based in San Francisco

The startup operates in a similar fashion to other last-mile scooter companies; Spin provides dockless scooters for short-term rent via an app as part of a business model that is rapidly gaining traction across the US.

In a blog post on Medium, Sunny Madra, vice president of ideas incubator Ford X, said the purchase comes at a time of increased mobility choice around the US that has inspired Ford to create a diverse micro-mobility portfolio.

Madra added that Spin had been chosen as its last-mile mobility firm of choice for its leading position in the scooter-sharing market, and for its focus on responsibility and safety.

“Spin is committed to working hand-in-hand with cities and universities to implement micro-mobility solutions responsibly, safely and sustainably as they expand their operations,” Madra said.

See more:

 

“They do not launch without permission; they share usage data with cities; and they work with local officials and university campuses to design educational tools around parking and riding rules. This approach aligns well with our values at Ford and with our aspiration to be the world’s most trusted company.”

According to Reuters, Ford will invest US$200mn in Spin, which it adds is a relatively small amount compared with investments in and valuations of rival firms in the space such as Lime and Bird.

Lime, Reuters noted, has accrued $450mn in funding with a valuation of over $4bn since it launched in 2017.

FordStartupLimedockless
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI