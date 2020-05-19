Four Canadian business schools make the ‘global elite’

Four of Canada’s business schools have been rated outstanding in the annual QS Global 250 Business Schools Report. Released on Thursday, the report lauded The Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University, and Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. All four universities were rated as outstanding in graduate employability and academic standards.

The four universities made it into the Global Elite quadrant of the report. This sector contains 45 of the world’s top business schools, including Harvard Business School and London Business School.

Eleven other Canadian business schools gained good scores in academic performance and employability, earning them a place in the mid-tier of the overall 250. These schools include Dalhousie University in Halifax in the East and the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria in the West.

Canada’s schools in full, from the report.

Global Elite

Desautels

Ivey

Rotman

Sauder

Top-Tier Employability

HEC Montréal

Schulich

Smith

Mid-Tier Quadrant

DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University

Edwards School of Business at University of Saskatchewan

Gustavson

Haskayne School of Business at University of Calgary

Molson School of Business at Concordia University

Odette School of Business at University of Windsor

Rowe School of Business at Dalhousie University

Segal Graduate School of Business at Simon Fraser University

Telfer School of Management at University of Ottawa

Université Laval

University of Alberta

