Freshworks: Customer-For-Life Software

Freshworks provides a suite of products that combine the power of sales, support, and marketing software together so that you not only communicate more effectively but also keep track of the full 360º view of your customer data.

The company offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

Freshdesk - Empowering support teams to work together and resolve customer issues more quickly and efficiently.

Freshservice - Streamline IT services and manage internal requests from employees.

Freshchat - Engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success.

In this article, we examine Freshworks’s most popular platforms - Freshdesk, Freshservice and Freshchat.

1. Freshdesk

Through Freshdesk you can streamline all customer conversations in one place, automate repetitive work and save time, as well as collaborate with other teams to resolve issues faster and more. Support is now simplified, with conversations made easier, collaborations stronger, support more automatic, answers available faster and insights made more accessible.

Freshdesk has been created to propel agent productivity and speedy response to customers. Agents can easily stay on top of all tickets and work together with teammates to easily resolve customer issues. Through the power of collaborative ticketing and AI, Freshworks enables its customers to deliver the best customer experience. Unlike email, its ticketing system has been created with team collaboration and agent productivity in mind. This means that you can do more than just send replies. This will allow for every ticket to be prioritised based on keywords, while every ticket can be assigned to a specific agent or group to avoid confusion about who should be working on which ticket. Filter tickets based on specific properties so the most important tickets that agents should work on are at the forefront.

Features include:

● Collision detection: See who else is viewing or replying to the ticket.

● Canned responses: Save replies to common tickets and reuse them.

● Smart notifications: Get notified within the tool about ticket updates.

● Custom ticket views: Choose which tickets you want to see first.

● Merging tickets: Merge tickets about the same issue into one.

● Activity log: View all agents and systems activities on the ticket.

2. Freshservice

Through Freshservice you can:

Do more with less with powerful automations

Automate repetitive tasks through powerful workflow automation that harness support through virtual agents and AI-powered chatbots.

Accelerate service delivery

Introduce service management on a single platform to form silos, improve time to resolution, decrease costs and improve visibility.

Deploy quickly and at scale

Quickly develop enterprise-grade customisations through Freshservice’s no-code platform. This allows for expert onboarding, migration services and 24/7 support.

Its features include:

Incident management - This allows users to raise tickets via email, self-service portal, phone, or in person. Users can track, prioritise, assign and automate resolution processes to drive service desk efficiency.

SLA Management - Its software lets you set a number of SLA policies to create task deadlines based on a number of different business hours or ticket categories. This enables tickets to be resolved based on priority.

Automations and AI - Keep ahead of high priority tasks and things that need attention. Freshservice allows for intelligent decisions to be made through AI and ML while the automations take care of the other lower priority tasks.

Self-service portal - Allow users to look up solutions from the knowledge base and let them raise requests directly from your service desk’s support portal, which can be customised to reflect your brand’s identity.

3. Freshchat

Freshchat is a tool that helps users engage and can delight customers wherever they are - whether that’s web, mobile and social messengers.

Freshchat is the messaging solution for all stages of the customer journey. Through Freshchat you can turn your website into a working conversion machine. A website is an indispensable source of conversions and revenue. However, the stumbling block is that content shock and attention scarcity is real. Visitors averagely spend six seconds on a site and then drop off. With conversational, proactive and automated one to one messaging, you can take your website out of the conversion vacuum.

Triggered Messages - drive visitors to sign up for your product, check out items added to the cart, subscribe to your newsletter and more.

Email Campaigns - trigger or schedule email campaigns to drive signups or purchase with prospects - based on actions they take on your website, product or app.

Bots - bots can generate and qualify leads for your team through customised workflows that are designed to meet your goals.

Visitor Intel - get an understanding of who the visitors are, their navigation path, behaviour on the site and more to make conversations that resonate.

Clearbit Integration - understand who you’re talking to without introducing any lengthy forms on your website.

Through Freshchat, you can drive uncertain customers to become successful users. If you’re growth focused, you’ll understand that sign up isn’t the end of the story. The real growth begins when users find value from using your product. Users can utilise Freshchat to make onboarding and product education easy and segment users, personalise messages to perfection and convert sign ups into active, engaged users.