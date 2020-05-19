The future of digital green logistics

Best known for its early investments in PayPal and Dropbox, Plug and Play has announced its expansion into digital green logistics.

On average - globally - transport vehicle drivers, drive loads that are half full or empty. With this in mind Plug and Play has invested in Mixmove, an innovative startup provider of software solutions for logistics operations.

Mixmove’s solutions uses data to consolidate shipments to ensure that each vehicle has optimised fill rates, to reduce the number of vehicles needed. As a direct result, this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions within logistics due to a more efficient use of vehicles.

“Our solution makes logistics more efficient and sustainable,” says Knut Ramstad, CEO of Mixmove. “The result is lower transport cost and environmental benefits throughout the supply-chain, the global potential is huge.” Ramstad highlights that the transport industry is lagging behind when it comes to global digital development, “many still remaining in the paper-era, and far from utilising the potential of digitalisation. We are happy that Plug and Play sees the same market potential as we do,” says Ramstad.

SEE ALSO:

Plug and Play is one of the largest global innovation platforms that is based in America and established in 2006. The early stage accelerator and investor has partnered with more than 300 renowned venture capital firms to grow and connect partners and investors. “The fact that Plug and Play believes we are beyond the stage of their accelerator program and are now investing directly is very exciting. We see this as a solid proof-of-concept for our technology and business model. The network of Plug and Play can open a lot of doors for us globally,” concluded Ramstad.

Plug and Play’s partners within logistics include: Walmart, ExxonMobil, Panasonic, United States Postal Service, DHL, Coca Cola, FedEx, Ericsson, Shell and DB Schenker.

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.