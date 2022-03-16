Gartner: C-suite influence of CCOs and comms teams increase

The role of chief communications officer is finding increased importance and influence within the C-suite, according to new research from Gartner .

The majority (83%) of chief communications leaders surveyed report that their C-suite influence was growing, while three-quarters (75%) said they now had slightly or much more influence than their non-communications C-suite counterparts.

Organisations place larger emphasis on stakeholder communications

This comes as organisations become increasingly more interdependent, place greater emphasis on employee communication and collaboration, and are looking to advance corporate reputation.

“Companies are placing a larger emphasis on stakeholder communications and cross-functional collaboration,” says Jennifer Sigler , director analyst in the Gartner Marketing & Communications practice . “Given communicators’ unique talents in stakeholder relationship management, it would make sense that CCOs and their teams are being asked to play a central role in efforts to improve collaboration and other employee-related outcomes across the organisation.

“With workers experiencing the fallout from COVID-19 and then the Great Resignation back-to-back, the emphasis on employee communications has grown dramatically. Getting that communication right is more critical than ever.”