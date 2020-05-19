GE appoints new CEO and President of Power Conversion

Azeez Mohammed has been announced as the new President and CEO of GE Energy Connections' Power Conversation business.

Mohammed was instrumental in leading GE's digital transformation, ensuring the enviable position within the technological world that it holds today. He is now bringing that experience and expertise to the Power Conversion sector of GE in order to lead the company to strengthen its digital capacity, with a focus on R&D.

Mohammed has held a series of job roles in engineering, finance, and business management at GE. He will now be responsible for continuing to build the Power Conversion business, which drives the electric transformation of the global energy infrastructure across various industries. He is expected to strengthen the capacity of its service network, most notably in emerging markets.

Russell Stokes, President and CEO of GE Energy Connections and Senior VP of GE, said: "Azeez brings both global and operational expertise to our business and will be a great add to the Energy Connections leadership team. He will be driving commercial and operational excellence for the Power Conversion business and its customers."

Mohammed will be based at Power Conversion’s headquarters in Paris.

