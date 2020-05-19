Article
Leadership & Strategy

GE appoints new CEO and President of Power Conversion

By Nell Walker
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Azeez Mohammed has been announced as the new President and CEO of GE Energy Connections' Power Conversation business.

Mohammed was instrumental in leading GE's digital transformation, ensuring the enviable position within the technological world that it holds today. He is now bringing that experience and expertise to the Power Conversion sector of GE in order to lead the company to strengthen its digital capacity, with a focus on R&D.

Mohammed has held a series of job roles in engineering, finance, and business management at GE. He will now be responsible for continuing to build the Power Conversion business, which drives the electric transformation of the global energy infrastructure across various industries. He is expected to strengthen the capacity of its service network, most notably in emerging markets.

Russell Stokes, President and CEO of GE Energy Connections and Senior VP of GE, said: "Azeez brings both global and operational expertise to our business and will be a great add to the Energy Connections leadership team. He will be driving commercial and operational excellence for the Power Conversion business and its customers."

Mohammed will be based at Power Conversion’s headquarters in Paris.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the July issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

GEGeneral ElectricAzeez MohammedRussell Stokes
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI