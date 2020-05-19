General Motors to expand engineering base in Canada with 1,000 new workers

General Motors has revealed a large expansion of its engineering operations in Canada.

The company was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne in Oshawa to announce a major expansion of its engineering and software work in Canada with focus on supporting the development of innovative new automotive systems and technologies for the future.

GM will expand its Canadian engineering base to reach a total of approximately 1000 positions over the next few years. The new GM Canada work will be focused in the areas of Autonomous Vehicle Software & Controls Development, Active Safety and Vehicle Dynamics Technology, Infotainment and Connected Vehicle Technology, all important areas for the development of new connected, autonomous and shared vehicles and mobility systems.

This will bring the Oshawa Tech Centre beyond its maximum capacity and as a result, GM will also soon open a new Automotive Software Development Centre in Markham Ontario. Hiring for the new positions has commenced and more details will follow in the weeks ahead.

Additionally, GM will be investing $10 million in its Kapuskasing Cold Weather testing facility which is an important part of our engineering capability based in Canada where we conduct important testing for a wide range of new GM products and technologies.

GM Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, Mark Reuss stated that, “We selected Canada for this expansion because of its clear capacity for innovation, proven talent and strong ecosystem of great universities, startups and innovative suppliers. With this expansion, GM Canada will play an important role in our evolution toward vehicles that are connected, autonomous, shared and electric.”

Steve Carlisle, President and Managing Director, General Motors Canada, said, “A dynamic new innovation cluster is emerging here to support some of the most exciting work in our global industry. We look forward to working with Canada’s leaders and innovation partners to place Canada at the forefront of the key transportation technologies that are changing our world for the better. ”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “The investments announced today will create good paying jobs, grow Canada’s middle class, and ensure a brighter future for all Canadians. Meeting with CEO Mary Barra at the World Economic Forum, I made the case for investing in Canada. I applaud GM for choosing Canada to be the home base for its global centre for advanced vehicle software development.”

Premier Kathleen Wynne said, "Our government welcomes the long-term commitment to Ontario that GM has shown with this investment. Our province's talented and highly skilled workforce, world-class research universities and leadership in innovation make Ontario a great place to grow a business. Our investments in people's talent and skills and in the transition to a low-carbon economy are helping us deliver on our top priority - creating jobs and growth.”

Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development said, “GM Canada’s announcement of new engineering jobs shows the world that Canada is a lead player in a competitive global industry. Canada has a world-class automotive sector and the innovative capacity to build the car of the future. Key to our strengths are the talented and creative people with the ability to transform bright ideas into cutting-edge products. These talented people demonstrate how Canadians support companies in their drive to become global leaders in their field. Our government is committed to partnerships with industry that encourage new investments, high-value exports and the creation of new jobs that result in a stronger auto sector and a growing, thriving middle class.”

Hon. Brad Duguid, Minister of Economic Development, Employment and Infrastructure said. "Today's announcement sends a positive signal to the global auto industry that Ontario is the ideal location for developing and commercializing disruptive technologies. Our government will continue its close partnerships with industry, labour, and the innovation sector to secure the province's long-term future as a leader for auto innovation and advanced manufacturing. Congratulations to GM Canada on this significant achievement, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

Earlier this year, GM Canada opened its 2908 Communitech Innovation Lab in Waterloo, Ontario with focus on incubating urban mobility and connected vehicle innovations. In April, the company also announced its purchase of property in south eastern Toronto as the base for a new Urban Mobility Campus to be comprised of office space, research & development facilities, vehicle sales and services including sales of electric vehicles.

More information about GM Canada’s work in automotive innovation can be found at www.gminnovates.ca.

