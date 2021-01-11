Article
Leadership & Strategy

General Motors new campaign to advance zero emissions future

By Georgia Wilson
January 11, 2021
General Motors launches new ‘Everybody In’ campaign to advance a zero emissions future...

In an announcement made by General Motors (GM), the company has launched its new marketing campaign ‘Everybody In’. The campaign forms part of the automotive manufacturer’s efforts to accelerate a zero emissions future and mass adoption of electric vehicles. 

In addition to the campaign, GM will be evolving its brand identity as it strives to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

“There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this,” commented Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer.

GM’s ‘Everybody In’ campaign focuses on three core themes, and sets an optimistic and inclusive EV future. The three themes include:

  • Developing a new generation of buyers and accelerating the adoption of EVs
  • Demonstrate its leadership in EVs, including investment in US$27bn in EV and AV products through 2025, as well as launching 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025
  • Showcasing the range, performance and flexibility of the Ultium platform

GM reports that Ultium will be the foundation for GM’s next generation EV lineup, powering mass-market to high-performance vehicles.

“GM has the talent, technology and ambition to advance a safer world for all, help reduce emissions and accelerate toward our all-electric future,” said Wahl. “‘Everybody In’ demonstrates our intent to lead, while inviting others – policymakers, partners, individuals – to play an active role in moving society forward, whether that’s helping to expand infrastructure, advocating for progress in their communities, or simply taking an EV for a test drive to learn about the benefits of EV ownership.”

