GenerateHope: A Sex Trafficking Rescue Nonprofit Making an Impact

Earlier this month, we launched our Good Neighbor program as a unique and interactive way to let our readers know about some of the most dynamic non-profit organizations operating in the US. GenerateHope was one of the finalists recognized by the program.

Written by Sam Soares

When thinking of nonprofits and the causes they advocate, do we tend to stay away from the more “edgy” or “racy” causes? After all, they are causes that make our world a better place even when it doesn’t start out great.

GenerateHope serves sex trafficking victims by offering a real way out for the young women who have been abused and exploited. With a comprehensive housing and recovery program, women are able to reintegrate into society and have a positive outlook on life.

“Our founder became involved in this arena when she found out that sex trafficking in San Diego was such a big problem and that there were no treatment facilities available to this population,” said GenerateHope Executive Director Susan Munsey. “The populations that are prostituted are foster children, runaway children and if we don’t put something in place they will be approached for sex.”

Trafficking people is the fastest growing international crime, and San Diego ranks in the top 8 cities for child prostitution in the United States, according to the FBI. It is estimated that about 293,000 American youth are currently at risk of becoming victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

Run by 100% volunteer efforts, GenerateHope shares the vision of eradicating the issue of human trafficking with all their volunteers, and recent achievements have kept the cause going as a result. Awarded the Women of Worth recognition and $10,000 grant by L’Oreal and moving from a five-bedroom house to a 15-bedroom house with facilities for school and transitional housing on the same property, GenerateHope is doing something no one else is doing in San Diego by caring and providing for a forgotten population. They have rescued 25 women from sex trafficking over the last two years.

GenerateHope is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

For more information, visit http://www.generatehope.org/

