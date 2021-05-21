Genesys: All-in-one cloud contact centre solutions
Great customer service improves brand loyalty; valuable interactions build the trust to facilitate that. “At Genesys we provide our customers with a way to manage and implement the qualities of empathy into their customer experience,” explains SVP Bruce Rosen. “We can drive a new level of personalisation; our Experience as a Service offering allows every company, big or small, to deliver that personalisation at scale.”
Genesys Cloud
Cloud accounts for 65% of the Genesys customer base with 85% of its business operating on a SaaS model with the flexibility to meet developing customer needs. “Our technology transformation highlights a cloud first strategy,” says Rosen. “Our digital marketplace AppFoundry offers 400 applications that can be integrated to enhance Genesys solutions. We also have integration with major tech partners, including Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Adobe, Zoom and Amazon.”
Hyper Personalised Experience
Built for mission-critical reliability and redundancy, the enterprise-grade solutions Genesys deploy help companies like Verizon in their quest for the agility to be available for customers 24/7. Reacting to changing market conditions with the ability to add new features in real time is key. “We’re also seeing a rise in digital self-service,” notes Rosen. “Genesys chatbots driven by AI and Machine Learning, as well as our predictive engagement, support companies with the ability to deliver a hyper personalised experience for their customers with every interaction. And as we've all seen and experienced during this past year, the support of remote employees working from home and customer experience is now becoming the new normal.”
The Future of CX
“We expect continued exponential growth across all markets, specifically in the global enterprise markets with regard to customer experience and cloud solutions,” highlights Rosen. “And when I look at Verizon and Genesys, Verizon has the ability to scale to any size customer, while at the same time, minimising the complexity and the heavy lifting historically required for their customers in that space. Verizon, and other telcos, live in a highly competitive global marketplace requiring a hyper personalized approach to CX. We expect they will also simplify their own environments while also leveraging the Genesys Cloud and multi-cloud solutions to help differentiate their own customer's experience as they interact with Verizon in the future.”
Testimonial
Verizon Business is enabled by the support of a number of key partners, slotting into the company’s conception of three product layers: connectivity, platform and solutions: “We're seeing a lot of customers move to the cloud for their communications needs. As a global wireless service provider, we have the opportunity to work with partners like Genesys for our end customer contact centre needs to provide unified communications collaboration tools to the industry. Our customers are migrating their businesses to the cloud – this is also bringing contact centre collaborations solutions from an IT closet into the cloud.”
Aamir Hussain, SVP & chief Product Officer, Verizon Business
Timeline: celebrating 50 years of Starbucks
From the famed inaugural Seattle store in the 70s to 32,000 stores spanning 80 countries 50 years later, we chart five decades of Starbucks.
1970s
Total stores: 4
Starbucks was born in 1971 in Seattle by three friends from the University of San Francisco, all instructed in the art of roasting by gourmet coffee company Peet’s founder. Throughout the 70s, they sold Peet’s roasted coffee beans and grinders, proving popular and profitable, grossing US$46,832 in the first nine months, and opening a second store in 1972. They began roasting their own beans and opened a roasting plan in 1978. The brand’s name and logo were inspired by nautical mythology, the logo a mermaid (though brown, not green) and the name taken from Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. Starbucks moved to its second location in 1977, Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market, where the store with the original brown logo still remains.
1980s
Total stores: 55
In 1982, after Starbucks opened its fifth store, featuring the first Starbucks bar and selling brewed coffee, Howard Schultz joins Starbucks as director of marketing and starts providing coffee to fine restaurants and espresso bars. Following a buying trip to Milan, where he experienced a cultural awakening inspired by the city’s coffee bars, Schultz tried to convince Starbucks to test the coffeehouse concept in downtown Seattle. They decline and Schultz opens his own coffee bar Il Giornale in 1985 using Starbucks roasted beans, and in 1987, acquires Starbucks for US$3.8m, becoming CEO of Starbucks Corporations. He opens stores in Chicago and Vancouver, Canada, with 55 stores by the end of the 80s. Full health benefits are offered to all employees in 1988.
1990s
Total stores: 2,498
Starbucks becomes the first privately owned US company to offer a stock option program and completes its initial IPO in 92. It makes numerous acquisitions, including Tazo Tea and extends the brand into grocery channels US-wide, including its newly launched Frappuccino bottles. It was the decade Starbucks starts giving back, launching its Foundation, opening stores in underserved neighbourhoods via a joint-venture partnership with Magic Johnson, establishing an emergency financial assistance fund for partners, and partnering with Conservation International to promote sustainable coffee-growing practices.
The 90s saw a 45-fold increase in store openings, from 55 to 2,498, including debuting its first online store, first licensed airport store (Seattle), first drive-through location, and first store outside of the US (Japan in 96) before rolling out global stores, in the UK, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, China, Kuwait, and Lebanon, among others.
2000 – 2010
Total stores: 16,858
Ethics, health, sustainability and digital dominate the decade. Starbucks begins selling Fairtrade certified coffee, introduces ethical coffee-sourcing guidelines, debuts its first two Farmer Support Centers (Costa Rica, Rwanda), unveils the industry’s first paper beverage cup, eliminates all artificial trans fats from beverages, and acquires Ethos Water. Store openings grow seven-times during the decade, across 42 new countries, including Hong Kong, Australia, Saudi, Chile, Turkey, Germany, Brazil Russia, and Jordan, and its first overseas roasting facility.
Having stepped back from the CEO role in 2000, chairman Schultz returns in 2008, adopting a new company mission statement focused on ‘inspiring and nurturing the human spirit’, and upping digital transformation, unveiling Starbuck’s first online community, debuting Twitter/Facebook pages, launching a loyalty card program and Starbucks Card mobile payment, and offering customers unlimited Wi-Fi.
2011-2021
Total stores: 32,000
Starbucks doubles its number of stores, with 15,000+ in the US alone, and extends its reach to 80 countries, including Guatemala, Morocco, Finland, India, and Vietnam. Elevation takes centrestage with the acquisition of La Boulange and Teavana, launch of Cold Brew iced coffee, and opening of Starbucks’ first Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle. The company reaches a 99% ethically sourced coffee milestone in 2015 and opens an ethical coffee farming R&D centre in Costa Rica.
Hiring its first chief community officer in 2012, the brand opens its first community store in an underserved neighbourhood with 15 more opening during the decade; rolls out US$1.5m in neighbourhood grants, creates a community fund of US$100m to help advance racial equity, commits to hiring 10,000 military veterans and 100,000 opportunity youth, and hires its first chief inclusion and diversity officer in 2020. And on March 18, 2019, Starbucks opens its milestone 30,000th store, in Shenzhen, China.