Genesys: All-in-one cloud contact centre solutions

Great customer service improves brand loyalty; valuable interactions build the trust to facilitate that. “At Genesys we provide our customers with a way to manage and implement the qualities of empathy into their customer experience,” explains SVP Bruce Rosen. “We can drive a new level of personalisation; our Experience as a Service offering allows every company, big or small, to deliver that personalisation at scale.”

Genesys Cloud

Cloud accounts for 65% of the Genesys customer base with 85% of its business operating on a SaaS model with the flexibility to meet developing customer needs. “Our technology transformation highlights a cloud first strategy,” says Rosen. “Our digital marketplace AppFoundry offers 400 applications that can be integrated to enhance Genesys solutions. We also have integration with major tech partners, including Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Adobe, Zoom and Amazon.”

Hyper Personalised Experience

Built for mission-critical reliability and redundancy, the enterprise-grade solutions Genesys deploy help companies like Verizon in their quest for the agility to be available for customers 24/7. Reacting to changing market conditions with the ability to add new features in real time is key. “We’re also seeing a rise in digital self-service,” notes Rosen. “Genesys chatbots driven by AI and Machine Learning, as well as our predictive engagement, support companies with the ability to deliver a hyper personalised experience for their customers with every interaction. And as we've all seen and experienced during this past year, the support of remote employees working from home and customer experience is now becoming the new normal.”

The Future of CX

“We expect continued exponential growth across all markets, specifically in the global enterprise markets with regard to customer experience and cloud solutions,” highlights Rosen. “And when I look at Verizon and Genesys, Verizon has the ability to scale to any size customer, while at the same time, minimising the complexity and the heavy lifting historically required for their customers in that space. Verizon, and other telcos, live in a highly competitive global marketplace requiring a hyper personalized approach to CX. We expect they will also simplify their own environments while also leveraging the Genesys Cloud and multi-cloud solutions to help differentiate their own customer's experience as they interact with Verizon in the future.”

Testimonial

Verizon Business is enabled by the support of a number of key partners, slotting into the company’s conception of three product layers: connectivity, platform and solutions: “We're seeing a lot of customers move to the cloud for their communications needs. As a global wireless service provider, we have the opportunity to work with partners like Genesys for our end customer contact centre needs to provide unified communications collaboration tools to the industry. Our customers are migrating their businesses to the cloud – this is also bringing contact centre collaborations solutions from an IT closet into the cloud.”

Aamir Hussain, SVP & chief Product Officer, Verizon Business