Article
Leadership & Strategy
George Weston assumes control of Loblaw’s stake in Choice Properties
By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Loblaw Companies is spinning out its real estate investment trust as part of a reorganization to become solely retail-focused
The 61.6% interest held by Loblaw will be taken over by George Weston Limited (GWL), Loblaw’s majority owner. GWL’s share in the trust will resultantly become 65.4%.
In its press release detailing the spin out, Loblaw said the move will provide “Loblaw shareholders with a focused investment thesis as well as an opportunity for value creation and a 24% dividend increase”.
Galen G. Weston, Chairman and CEO of Loblaw and GWL, said: “The reorganization will result in a more efficient group structure, that strategically benefits both Loblaw and Choice Properties, which in turn strengthens GWL”.
The press release added that the spin-out is “to be completed on a tax-free basis for Loblaw and its Canadian shareholders”.
See More:
- The Well Tower finds anchor tenant in Shopify
- Oxford Properties makes AU$3.3bn bid for Australian office owner Investa
- Airbnb renters now require licence to operate in Vancouver
Loblaw’s spin out of Choice Properties has been attributed to a divergence in aims and strategies between the two companies.
“Loblaw is focused on strengthening its core retail business and growing in areas such as digital, healthcare, payments and rewards, while Choice Properties is focused on mixed-use development and investments in diversified real estate asset classes”, according to Sara Davis, Loblaw’s President.
Following the spin out, GWL aims to raise its quarterly common share dividend by 5%. Loblaw, conversely, plans to remain steady with its current quarterly common share dividend.
- 7-Eleven teams up with Foodora to launch delivery serviceLeadership & Strategy
- Walmart Canada teams up with Instacart to offer same-day delivery in Toronto and WinnipegLeadership & Strategy
- Loblaw to increase Canadian ecommerce coverage to 70%Digital Strategy
- Loblaw, Metrolinx to offer new type of grocery pickup serviceDigital Strategy
RelatedContent