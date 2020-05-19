Getaround are set to expand into the Tri-State New Jersey area

It has been announced that car sharing platform Getaround is set to expand into the Tri-State New Jersey area, increasing competiton with companies Lyft and Uber with this alternative model.

Car owners in Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken can now earn money by renting out their cars. Those without cars can easily discover and rent cars by the hour using the Getaround website, iOS or Android apps. With over 30,000 users between Northern New Jersey and New York City looking to rent cars this spring and summer, it will become an ideal time for car owners to list their cars and earn money.

"Launching in Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken, all of which have long been known for their push towards becoming tech-enabled, smart cities, was a natural next step for us as we strive to empower people everywhere to live car free through technology," said Jessica Scorpio, Getaround Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "In becoming a part of the Northern New Jersey transportation network, not only are we able to provide locals with cars when they need them, but we also provide Manhattanites looking to get out of the city with more options to do so."

How to use Getaround to rent a car nearby

Getaround shows you cars nearby that are available to rent by the hour.

Getaround is currently the only company to make car-sharing safe, keyless and seamless through a mobile app and Getaround Connect, combining proprietary technology, GPS, Bluetooth LE and keyless remote technology. This will enable renters to unlock cars from their mobile phones and eliminate the need for owners to provide keys to the renter.

"With more than half of Hoboken residents commuting to work by public transportation, many only use their cars on weekends while others want to live car-free and avoid the cost and hassle of car ownership," said Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer. "Peer-to-peer car-sharing, like Getaround, is an innovative mobility option that meets the needs of both groups and can help to take cars off the road and reduce pollution and traffic."

Dozens of cars in Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken are already listed on Getaround and can be discovered and booked through the website and mobile app today. Car owners have the potential to earn hundreds of dollars per month funding their car payment, groceries or next vacation. Getaround handles background and license checks and provides insurance to ensure both owner and renter have peace of mind.

"The biggest benefit of Getaround is that I can earn money without having to disrupt my schedule to deliver or pick-up my keys and car," said Phil Mazo, Getaround user and Hoboken resident. "The innovative use of technology not only allows renters to unlock my car through the mobile app, but has saved me time and energy."

In addition to creating economic opportunity for car owners in Northern New Jersey, Getaround will be creating local jobs within the next several months.

Getaround is available to owners and renters in San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Washington D.C., and now the Tri-State New Jersey and New York areas. With its mission to maximize the cars that already exist and ultimately take cars off the road, the company plans to continue expansion to several new markets in 2017.

Read the April issue of Business Review USA & Canada here