Glanbia reaches for a stronger supply chain

With decades of growth and a global reach across the more than a hundred countries, Glanbia PLC is a major force in the food industry, branching into several sectors from dairy to nutritional supplements. It is also a company at the top of its game, ranked as one of the leading producers of cheese, whey powders at various levels of protein concentration, and sports nutrition products in the United States.

But even a leading business cannot grow complacent: continuous improvement is vital, and Glanbia is on a journey to make its supply chain leaner and more efficient every day.

Building a stronger supply chain in the cloud

As a way to streamline its supply chain operations and build in efficiencies, Glanbia is in the process of integrating an upgraded transportation management system (TMS) through 3PL and technology companies. Already successfully partially integrated at Glanbia’s operations, the company is now working to implement the program across its divisions nationwide.

As a cloud-based system, TMS can be accessed anywhere in the world through smartphones and tablets, allowing trucks to be routed and pickups to be requested from anywhere with an internet or LTE connection. Supplying analytics and KPIs, the program also doubles as a business intelligence suite to help Glanbia optimize its processes and create new efficiencies.

The TMS system will support the company’s SAP-designed CRM and ERP systems to provide a more holistic form of top shelf customer service, from materials suppliers to the end customer.

“TMS eliminates the need to install and maintain many different facets of transportation systems,” said Andy Weisel, Executive, Procurement Center of Excellence. “It puts all the information in one source.”

To learn more about upgrades and innovations at Glanbia, read the full article at Business Review USA.