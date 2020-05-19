Glassdoor lists 50 best places to work in 2016

Are your employees excited to come to work every day? Are they motivated and supported by their colleagues and superiors? Do they enjoy strong benefits and a solid work-life balance? Then you may be at one of Glassdoor’s top 50 best places to work. The career website released its eighth annual list of the best companies to work for in the United States, using employee reviews and rating to gauge the companies most dedicated to ensuring that their staff come in each day positive and ready to collaborate and grow.

So who made the list? The coveted top spot went to home-sharing travel site Airbnb, knocking Google out of the space it occupied the year before.

"We're honored to receive this award based on the feedback of our amazing employees" said Mark Levy, Global Head of Employee Experience for Airbnb. "At Airbnb, our mission is to create a world where everyone can belong - and we are thrilled that our team members feel welcome, respected and inspired by this work."

Management consulting firm Bain & Company came in a very close second, followed by software developers GuideWire and HubSpot. Fifth and sixth places went to social media platforms Facebook and LinkedIn. The companies rounding out the rest of the Top 10 are business firm Boston Consulting Group, tech empire Google, pet product manufacturer Nestle Purina PetCare, and real estate site Zillow.

“The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are the only workplace awards that recognize employers where people love to work solely based on the authentic voice of those who really know a company best – the employees. For anyone hoping to find a job and company they love, these companies stand tallest for providing outstanding work environments and company cultures,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder, in a press release from the company. “I am proud to expand these awards across North America and parts of Europe this year and to celebrate the 2016 Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards winners in earning this tremendous achievement.”

For the full run-down and reviews of the Top 50 U.S. companies, as well as the Top 50 U.S. small- and medium-sized businesses, check out Glassdoor’s list here.