Written by Raj Jain, President, Globeways

Globeways Canada Inc., is a leading lentils and peas processing and trading company based in Canada. Our production/processing facility islocated in the province Saskatchewan which accounts for almost 96% of Pulse crop production of Canada. Globeways’ management is well experienced in the field having been involved in marketing food grains for the last 25years.

At Globeways, we maintain extremely strict quality controls, which are ensured by a dedicated team of professionals, each of whom is a master in his/her field through education as well as practical experience. This, coupled with the advantage of a well-established network of business partners encompassing all major origination and trading centres gives Globeways the leading edge, enabling the company to be abreast of the latest market information at all times. This information, updated to the minute, forms the backbone of the company’s operations. It is these advantages, which have enabled us to become a name synonymous with quality and service.

Globeways started operation from a one-room office in Etobicoke in 2002. In order to keep cost of operations low, this office was shared with a friend. Initially it was a struggle to establish a small business in a completely alien environment. As years went by, things started falling intoplace and we gained recognition in the industry, says Rajesh Jain, President and promoter of Globeways Canada Inc. Mr. Jain also serves as Vice President on the board of CSCA (Canadian Special Crops Association).

Mr. Jain, born and raised in India, has spent most of his past 25 years merchandising and marketing agricultural products. He has worked in India and Dubai before migrating to Canada.

Globeways has been ranked 8th in the 23rd annual PROFIT 200 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by PROFIT- Magazine for the year 2010-2011

“Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the PROFIT 200 profiles the country’s most successful growth companies. Published in the summer issue of PROFIT and online at PROFITguide.com, the PROFIT 200 is Canada’s largest annual celebration of entrepreneurial achievement.”

“This landmark achievement is attributed to the diligence and hard work of Globeways’management and staff. We thank our suppliers, vendors, service providers and esteemed customers world over, ” said Rajesh Jain, President – Globeways.

“The PROFIT 200 companies are the innovative, high-growth enterprises Canada needs to compete on the global stage,” says Ian Portsmouth, Editor-in-Chief of PROFIT Magazine. “PROFIT is proud to celebrate their achievements and ambitions, and we encourage all business people to learn more about the many ways they’ve come so far, so fast.”

Globeways has been chosen by MBOT (Mississauga Board of Trade) as the “Small Business of the Year” -2011. The Business Awards of Excellence recognizes the achievements and successes of Mississauga businesses and professionals.