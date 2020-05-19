Article
Leadership & Strategy

GM and OnStar Reveal Vehicular Cloud Streaming at CES

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

This year's International Consumer Electronics Show doesn't officially start for the public until Tuesday morning, but Business Review USA got an inside press look at some of the electronics industry's most exciting 2012 products and technologies on Sunday night.

The first official CES 2012 press conference was held by OnStar in collaboration with General Motors at the Venetian. It was an ultra-hip affair, complete with lounge couches, ambient lighting and a DJ, but we were mostly impressed by the developments revealed by OnStar's President and CEO Linda Marshall and Vice President of Business Development Nick Pudar.

We were particularly wowed by the introduction of GM's Next Generation Verizon 4G LTE Chevrolet Volt Research Vehicle. More simply put, GM has equipped some of its vehicles with OnStar technology that incorporates Verizon's latest 4G LTE wireless broadband network to allow for cloud streaming, live traffic cameras, interior and exterior cameras and even rear-seat Skype access.

Check out this exclusive video footage of the OnStar press conference and a preview of the new technology:

Here's another exclusive video, featuring OnStar President and CEO Linda Marshall:

And here's an exclusive video featuring OnStar Vice President of Business Development Nick Bader:

 

All videos produced by BaderTV.

TechnologyGeneral MotorsCESChevrolet Volt
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI