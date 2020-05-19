GM and OnStar Reveal Vehicular Cloud Streaming at CES

This year's International Consumer Electronics Show doesn't officially start for the public until Tuesday morning, but Business Review USA got an inside press look at some of the electronics industry's most exciting 2012 products and technologies on Sunday night.

The first official CES 2012 press conference was held by OnStar in collaboration with General Motors at the Venetian. It was an ultra-hip affair, complete with lounge couches, ambient lighting and a DJ, but we were mostly impressed by the developments revealed by OnStar's President and CEO Linda Marshall and Vice President of Business Development Nick Pudar.

We were particularly wowed by the introduction of GM's Next Generation Verizon 4G LTE Chevrolet Volt Research Vehicle. More simply put, GM has equipped some of its vehicles with OnStar technology that incorporates Verizon's latest 4G LTE wireless broadband network to allow for cloud streaming, live traffic cameras, interior and exterior cameras and even rear-seat Skype access.

Check out this exclusive video footage of the OnStar press conference and a preview of the new technology:

Here's another exclusive video, featuring OnStar President and CEO Linda Marshall:

And here's an exclusive video featuring OnStar Vice President of Business Development Nick Bader:

All videos produced by BaderTV.