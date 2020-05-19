GM to Incorporate 3,000 HP Employees into its Ranks

General Motors announced today its plans to acquire 3,000 of Hewlett-Packard IT employees. This move is a direct result of GM’s continuous efforts of transforming its IT services to be able to deliver to clients seamless, global services and products. Employees under this agreement are already working on GM’s business and thus the transition is expected to go smoothly.

“These agreements with HP will enable us to accelerate the progress of our IT transformation by delivering increased innovation and speed of delivery to our GM business partners, and reduce the cost of ongoing IT operations,” said GM Chief Information Officer Randy Mott. “Transforming our internal IT operations will give us the resources, tools and flexibility we need to provide better services and products to our global GM customers.”

GM’s operations are currently transitioning from a high outsourced employee base to an in-sourced business model. This announcement of a cost-neutral agreement is paired GM’s announcement of its new IT innovation centers to be located in Austin, Texas and Warren, Michigan. GM will, in the future, announce two more centers as well.

“GM is an automotive icon and HP values the strategic partnership we have had for more than two decades,” said Mike Nefkens, HP acting Global Enterprise Services leader. “We look forward to helping GM deliver even greater products and services to market.”

As a part of this agreement, GM has purchased HP’s IT Performance Suite, Enterprise Security Suite, Vertica and Autonomy Software. GM stated that it believed this combination will accelerate the transformation of GM applications, their development, support and high-performance operations computing capabilities.

“GM needed a solution to provide confidence, insight and agility to perform better,” said George Kadifa, executive vice president, HP Software. “They didn’t need to look any further than HP’s Performance Suite and are the first customer to purchase the full suite of software to enable their business.”