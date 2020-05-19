Google are set to launch Google for Jobs

Swiftly following in LinkedIn’s footsteps, Google is set to launch Google for Jobs, enabling job searchers to look at vacancies on the market through one avenue. The company will pull ads from all major sites, and interestingly, Google’s CEO Sundar Pinchai has suggested that commute times will also be factored into job searches.

Google will be collaborating with other job sites and tech companies in order to share information and provide higher quality, personalised results. Starting in the US, Google will aim to roll out the new system internationally. Google has so far partnered with Glassdoor, Monster, CareerBuilder and ZipRecruiter, according to USA Today, as well as Facebook and LinkedIn to further their reach.

It is widespread knowledge that most high-profile technology companies are working with AI, robotics and machine learning. With the new job search tool, users can be more specific about the types of role they are after and help employers fill positions more efficiently. Machine learning will help the sourcing of potential vacancies, simplifying the job process overall so it is no longer a digital minefield.

At the conference, Pinchai commented, “46 percent of US employers say they face talent shortages and have issues filling open job positions. While job seekers may be looking for openings right next door, there’s a big disconnect here. We want to better connect employers and job seekers through a new initiative.”

"We want to better connect employers and job seekers. It is part of our commitment to use our products to help people find work. It's a complex problem.”

Through the new focus on job searches, Google is clearly adhering to President Trump’s aim to increase employment for American workers, with the new tool making job hunting process more swift and efficient. The tech giant will also benefit through employment-focused advertising and increased revenue.