Google Combines 15GB Between Products

Today Google combined the storage limits for Gmail, Google Drive and Google+ Photos, allowing users to access 15GB of storage across the products. Previously, users only had a 10GB limit on Gmail and a 5GB limit on Google Drive and Google+ Photos – now users get 15GB overall to use as they please.

In a blog post Google explains, "With this new combined storage space, you won't have to worry about how much you're storing and where. For example, maybe you're a heavy Gmail user but light on photos, or perhaps you were bumping up against your Drive storage limit but were only using 2GB in Gmail. Now it doesn't matter, because you can use your storage the way you want."

Google has updated its Google Drive storage page to help you keep track of how much you are using. You can hover over a pie chart to see how much storage you are using across the Google products.

The adjustment also applies to Google Apps users, who get 30GB of combined storage. The change will be rolling out over the coming weeks. Users can purchase more. 25GB for $2.49 per month of 100GB for $4.99 per month, and can even go all the way up to 16TB for $799.99 per month.