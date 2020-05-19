Google+ developing for business world

Google is becoming smarter with its programs and apps and is catering to the IT and business world with the new Google+ social media site. Google is telling IT executives that it is hoping to unveil a business version of Google+ later this year. Google took to its official blog and explained that Google+ isn’t quite ready for enterprise use.

Google+ project developer Christian Oestlien writes: “We have been watching Google+ take shape over the last week and we’ve seen some really great companies get involved.” Oestlien also shared over video that companies and organizations should hold off on using the consumer version of Google+ for its business purposes. He says Google will undergo tests with a small selection of brands and businesses to see how their users interact with the companies using Google+ Circles and news streams.

"But frankly," Oestlien added, "we know our product as it stands is not optimally suited to their needs. In fact, it was kind of an awkward moment for us when we asked Ford [Motor Co.] for his (or was it her?) gender!"

Craig Daitch, social media manager for Ford wrote on Google+:

"We are engaging with our fans on Google+ and we will continue to do so," he wrote. "Our intent wasn't to break rules or violate terms of service with our profile. We genuinely are excited about the opportunities to build an audience with our fans and customers through a new social network. Our intent is what it always has been at Ford in regards to social media -- constantly test and learn. We would like to utilize all of the features Google+ provides but are staying respectful to Google's requests that we wait for their business profiles."

While the surge of eager Google+ fans wait for its own invites, Google will continue to focus on optimizing the consumer experience. We can imagine that these massive companies won’t mind holding off a bit for Google to make for an even better social media experience.