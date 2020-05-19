Google hires former Intel Group President as its new Cloud COO

In an announcement, CEO of Google Cloud, Diane Greene, has announced that Diane Bryant has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Google Cloud is the most technologically advanced, most highly available, and most open cloud in the world,” said Greene. “We are growing at an extraordinary rate as we enable businesses to become smarter with data, increase their agility, collaborate and secure their information. Diane’s strategic acumen, technical knowledge and client focus will prove invaluable as we accelerate the scale and reach of Google Cloud.”

Bryant will continue to serve on the Board of United Technologies (UTC) in addition to now acting as the new COO of Google Cloud – a position she attained due to her significant industry experience.

Most recently, she acted as the head of Intel’s Data Centre Group for five years where she helped to generate $17bn in revenue in 2016. Previous to this, Bryant also stood as Intel’s Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer where she was responsible for the company’s information technology solutions and services.

“I am personally looking forward to working closely with Diane Bryant as we enter what promises to be a great 2018 for Google Cloud,” Greene concluded.