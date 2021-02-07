Governance leaders identify ways to increase board diversity

As the call for companies to further diversify their boards of directors grows, with pressure from firms like Nasdaq, Goldman Sachs and Vanguard, a new report from Ellig Group, a leader in recruiting and onboarding executive talent, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), which has 300,000+ executive and HR members worldwide, captures insights from top CEOs and board leaders on how companies can begin to change today.

The report, titled Bold Leaders: Nine Actionable Solutions to Reimagining Board Diversity, features 20 accomplished CEOs and board members who identified actionable solutions boards can make to ensure lasting change.

Describing the mounting pressure on boards to diversify as a “movement” rather than a moment, Janice Ellig, CEO, Ellig Group, predicts there will be “more legislative and regulatory action around board diversity”, pointing to Nasdaq's proposal to change its listing standards.

Ellig admits that there has been steady progress at the board level for certain groups like women, although concedes the progress is slow with the number of women on boards having had “less than a 1% average annualised increase over the past 25 years”.

]For other minority groups, however, there is little progress at all, “and this is just one of the many ways in which companies need to address the issue of racial equity in their organisations”.

According to Cindie Jamieson, chair of the board of Tractor Supply Company and a director of Big Lots, Inc. and Darden Restaurants, in order to get to the diverse representation boards want to achieve, it’s about more than intention. “I think it's about courage. If you're in a leadership role on a board, it's really important that you do what you need to do to create these openings when they need to be created.”

With the HR profession committed to helping boards and CEOs achieve these important initiatives, they offer these clear and practical steps.

9 actionable solutions to reimagining board diversity

Nine CEOs and board leaders provide insight into making sustainable changes to boards in order to make them more diverse.