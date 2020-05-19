Article
Government Renews Grants for Energy Efficient Home Improvement

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Joe Oliver, has announced the government’s renewal of the increasingly popular ecoENERGY Retrofit program. Available for home owners, the initiative helps Canadians save on home improvements that are environmentally friendly and additionally reduce energy costs.

“Our Government is committed to easing the burden of high energy costs on Canadians and putting more money back in their pockets,” said Minister Oliver. “With this program, Canadians can make their homes more energy-efficient and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.”

“Canadians can apply today,” said MP Gourde, speaking in Quebec City. “Especially during summer and construction season, we want as many Canadians as possible to take advantage of this grant.”

 

The program has been renewed through March 31st 2012. Homeowners who apply may be eligible for grants up to $5,000 for use in home renovation that is to make them more energy-efficient.  The program has the opportunity to help up to 250,000 Canadian homeowners become more energy efficient and could generate as much as $4 billion national economic activity.

Previous homeowners who have participated in this program have saved an average of 20 per cent on their energy bills. Clearly this is a great opportunity for Canadian homeowners and they should definitely apply if possible. Promoting a greener Canada, the government incentive should further Canada toward a goal of an energy efficient nation. 

