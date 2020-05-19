GP Global: expanding its international operations into America

GP Global expands its strategic locations around the world, as it branches into America with the appointment of Gene Owen as President of Trading.

Who are GP Global?

Founded in 1998, GP Global is a Middle Eastern provider of integrated commodities and services, and product manufacturers for: refining, lubricants, bitumen, storage terminals, oil and gas trading, bunkering, agri trading, minerals trading, retail outlets, shipping and logistics, aviation fueling and steel trading industries.

What does the new appointment and expansion into America mean for the company?

Currently the company’s operations expand across the UK, Europe, Africa, UAE, Asia and Australia. With the addition of the America’s, GP Global will strengthen its strategic locations around the world with Gene Owen focused on building a talented local team in Houston, Texas to establish significant relationships and drive new opportunities within the region.

“As we seek to expand our geographic footprint and leverage strategic opportunities in the global trading market, making strategic hires is key. As the bunkering landscape continues to shift into new directions, with new global specifications and regulations, our expansion into the Americas underscores the success the company has achieved across its business units, in the face of a challenging global economic climate. This is a very exciting time for GP Global and we believe Gene will make a fantastic addition to our global team,” commented Chris Todd, Head of Bunkering, West of the Suez at GP Global.

“Our trading operations have always played a crucial role in our path to success, globally. On our path to further expansion, we firmly believe that good talent is one of the key drivers for our organisation’s continued success,” adds Prerit Goel Jt. Managing Director at GP Global.

