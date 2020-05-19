By Alice Lawson working on behalf of Vista Print ca

Graduating from college or university should be the best time of your life; you’ve graduated with the qualification of your choice, and it looks like the world is your oyster, but the question is…. is it?

It is easy to think that you will come straight out of college into the new job of your choice ready to set on the world, but research suggests that graduates are having a harder time obtaining their dream job., I have created a graduates survival guide to help provide support and advice to recent grads struggling in todays job market.

What Do I Do Now?

So you’ve graduated from university and looking for a job, what is the next step?

Create a LinkedIn profile: A LinkedIn profile is a fantastic way to gain exposure and to keep up-to-date with people in your industry. By creating a detailed profile of your experiences and expertise, you have the opportunity to advertise yourself on a regular basis within a professional and skilled environment.

Research Potential Internships: Internships are a fantastic way to gain industry experience and further develope an understanding of the sector in which you are working. Many recent graduates find that they can’t get a job directly out of university simply because they have no experience; an internship may be a great solution to this problem.

Learn To Be a Professional: Professionalism is the key to success. If you walk into a job interview behaving the way that you would with your friends, you may be immediately disregarded as a potential candidate. Think like a professional and look like a professional. By doing this, 9 times out of 10 you may begin to feel like a professional.

Find a Mentor In Your Industry: Mentors are a great way to learn and develop in the field that you are in, whether this is someone that you know, from a family friend, or a colleague or tutor that you trust and respect, this is an ideal way to gain more information on your industry and move forward with your career. Seasoned professionals have years of experience, so don’t be afraid to ask for advice and support.

It is important to remember that you have accomplished a major achievement by furthering your education. Don't get discouraged when looking for a job, the right one will come along.